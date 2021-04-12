Hijab: Kwara Directs 10 Schools To Resume Monday

The Kwara State government has directed the 10 schools it shut down to resume activities on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Recall that the schools were shut down due to the refusal by Christians to allow the use of hijab by female Muslim students in the schools founded by their forefathers.

The new directives was issued in a statement by Mrs Mary Kemi Adeosun, Permanent secretary Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, and made available to journalists in ilorin on Sunday.

It reads as follow, ”This is to inform parents/guardians and teachers that the 2020/2021 Third Term Academic Session for the 10 schools affected in the recent hijaab debate starts on Monday, 12th April 2021.

“This is part of the government’s efforts to bring the students in these schools up to speed in whatever they may have missed when their schools were shut.

”This is especially necessary for students preparing for external examinations.

“The resumption date for other schools not affected by the brief closure of schools is Monday 26th, 2021, as had earlier been communicated.

“All the teachers and staff of the affected schools should resume duty and commence classes immediately.

“The Monitoring and Inspection team of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development will be going round to ascertain compliance.”