Hijab Crisis: MURIC Says CAN Inviting Chaos

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has issued a stern warning to the Kwara State Government, saying that any attempt by the government to sweep the right of the Muslim girl-child to wear hijab under the carpet will be resisted.

MURIC declared that the law is on the side of the Muslims, adding that there will be no retreat, no surrender.

The Islamic rights group called on stakeholders to call the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to order, heaping the blames of the violence that erupted in one of the schools on Wednesday solely on CAN.

DAILY POST reported on Wednesday that violence erupted at the Baptist Secondary School, Surulere, Ilorin, Kwara State over the refusal of the school authorities to allow female students to use hijab.

Parents of the students engaged the school authorities in a hot argument which resulted in a stone-throwing contest between Christians and Muslims.

The President of Kwara Baptist Conference, Reverend Victor Dada, claimed that at least 20 people, including four pastors, were wounded and three hospitalised during the violence.

The cleric said the Muslim fundamentalists promised to burn down the three-storey building where Christians were gathered for a peaceful demonstration

But in a statement signed by its director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, MURIC said “CAN is to blame for all these, for disrespecting the rule of law.

“CAN was the one that called on its members to occupy that school. Fortunately, the ugly scene only played out in one out of ten schools. But it is a big shame that in 21st century Kwara, CAN is turning its members against democratic norms, against the rule of law.

“Both the Ilorin High Court and the Court of Appeal have ruled in favour of hijab. It is, therefore, illegal, illegitimate, unlawful and unconstitutional for CAN to insist that its members should not obey the courts and that the schools should not allow female Muslim students to use the hijab or even enter the school premises. It is the height of lawlessness.

“We assert that CAN should be held responsible for whatever happens in those schools. We wonder why the Nigerian civil society is silent over this open rape on the rule of law.

“Is it because Muslims are at the receiving end? Is it because the Christian leadership is the culprit? We reject selective justice.

“It is a well-known fact in modern society that any group that flouts court pronouncement is inviting chaos.

“MURIC warns the Kwara State Government (KWSG) against compromising its authority over this issue. Any attempt by KWSG to spoon-feed CAN or to sweep the right of the Muslim girl-child to wear hijab under the carpet will be resisted by the Muslim community. The law is on our side. On hijab we stand. There will be no retreat, no surrender.”