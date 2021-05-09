Herdsmen Killings In Nigeria Must Stop – Governor Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that the killings by herdsmen across Nigeria must stop.

Umahi whose state has witnessed its own share of the bloodshed said herdsmen coming to the state must come to the culture of the people.

He said this while addressing a mammoth crowd at the grand finale of the 7 days praying and fasting organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Ebonyi State chapter,

Umahi said: “Those people you think are your friends will become your enemies. No place will be safe. We are at war with ourselves. No herdsmen in the South East will make any attempt to kill anybody again.

“Nobody. Every herdsman coming to the South-East must to the culture of the people. Our people everywhere in South-South, South-West and in the north must conform to the culture of the people.

“Some herdsmen threatened that they would come and do this and do that, I said the last killing is the one that happened in the past. No time again will Ebonyi man or woman be killed. Never again. People have the effrontery to say herdsmen are coming to kill people. Let them try it again. That rubbish must stop.

“This madness in this country must stop. I see videos of Boko Haram ravaging places in the north unchecked. Where is our air fighting powers? We must not be ashamed to borrow fighter jets from other African countries. No nation will allow this kind of thing to be happening,” he stated.