Herders Carrying AK-47 Not Nigerians – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that herders carrying AK-47 are not Nigerians but foreigners from other countries.

He said this during an interview on Arise TV on Thursday.

This was in reaction to questions on the crisis between herdsmen and farmers across the country.

He said, “The problem is to understand the culture of the cattle rearers (sic). The Nigerian cattle rearers do not carry anything more than a stick (sic).

“Sometimes they carry machetes to just cut some herbs for the cattle.”

Buhari, however, explained that, yes, some herders have been seen carrying sophisticated weapons but that these ones are foreigners from other African countries.

He said, “But those foreigners from other parts of Africa are carrying AK-47.

“From the Saharan area, people run to Nigeria, and Fulani from Kenya and other Central Africa look the same so when you see them you think they are Nigerian Fulani.

