Hell’s Gates Locked, Demons In Chains During Ramadan- Yahaya Bello

Governors Seyi Makinde and Bello Matawalle have called on Nigerians, Muslims in particular, to pray and fast for the end of terrorism and banditry, just as Governor Yahaya Bello says devil and demons have no control over humans during Ramadan.

The governors spoke in separate statements on Tuesday.

Mr Bello called on Muslims to use Ramadan to pray for Nigeria’s peace and progress.

Mr Bello said in a statement, “When Ramadan arrives, the gates of paradise are opened, and the gates of hell are locked, while the devil and his demons are put in chains.

“Muslims should devote more time to prayer and acts of charity as they similarly strive to improve their self-discipline, motivated by hadith.”

Mr Makinde urged Muslims to use the month-long fast to pray for peaceful co-existence and security in Oyo and the country.

He said, “Sacrifice and ceaseless prayers are important and critical at this time when our country is facing insecurity. Muslims should use this fast period to pray fervently for the security of this country.

“I also enjoin our brothers and sisters in Islam to please use the opportunity of this month of blessings to seek Almighty Allah’s (SWT) forgiveness to make insecurity a thing of the past in our country.”

Mr Matawalle made a similar call in a statement by his media aide.

“Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle heartily congratulates the Muslim Ummah in Zamfara in particular, and in Nigeria in general, over the commencement of the holy month which ushers in the Ramadan fast from today (Tuesday).

“The governor wishes all Muslims a successful Ibaadat and urges them to use the period to rededicate their prayers to Allah to continue to make life easier for all,” the statement said.

The governor also urged people to use the Ramadan period to repent from bad acts and other social vices, asking Muslims to pray for an end to terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and other crimes.

