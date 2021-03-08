Headline

Health Workers, Policemen, Others In First Phase Of Lagos Covid Vaccination

Damola Areo4 hours ago
Governor Sanwo-Olu, health commissioner Abayomi and deputy governor Hamzat address media on coronavirus in Lagos state (file image courtesy: Lagos Govt)

The Lagos State Government has said its Covid Vaccination will be done in phases in line with the Federal Government plan.

The vaccine will be conducted in four phases until all eligible persons are vaccinated as more vaccines become available.

The category of eligible persons for phase 1 are Health care workers, frontline workers, Workers at ports of entry (air, land, and seaports), Military, COVID 19 rapid response team (RRT), Laboratory Network, Policemen, Petrol Station Workers, Contingency other frontline workers

Phase 2
Old people from age 50 years and above as well as those with co-morbidities aged 18 – 49 years of age.

Phase 3
Those in States and LGAs with the highest burden of disease who missed phases 1 and 2.

Phase 4:
Other eligible populations as vaccines become available.

