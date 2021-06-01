Hazard Opens Up On Return To Chelsea

Eden Hazard has ruled out a return to Chelsea which he left two years ago to join Real Madrid.

The Belgian international has suffered a series of injuries which has left him out of the Madrid squad for long.

With Zidane out as manager, Hazard is expected to make a return to Chelsea, a thing he, however, rules out, adding that he’s committed to his contract with Madrid.

“Everyone knows that my first two years were not good, so first I want to prove myself at Real Madrid. I will do everything to do that,” Hazard said at a Belgium press conference ahead of Euro 2020.

Hazard added: “I certainly don’t see myself leaving Madrid, given the contract situation.

“I know myself and I know when I am in shape. If that is the case, I can give it my all for Real next season. That is my plan.”