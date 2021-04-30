Harry Kane Reveals Relationship With Mourinho At Tottenham

Harry Kane has said that he had a good relationship with Jose Mourinho before he was sacked as Tottenham manager.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard after the London Football Awards, Kane expre4ssed the regret that he was not able to win any trophy with the Portuguese at Tottenham before he was sacked.

“He came in with a real understanding of what he wanted. I’ve always liked to drop deep. But the biggest change was to make sure people were running in.

“We had a good relationship. I feel like my game has been evolving over the last three or four years anyway. It was just a good match-up.

“It’s a shame that we could not do better things or win any trophies. But I’ll take the experience I had with him for the rest of my career,” Kane said.