Harry Kane Reportedly Tells Tottenham He Wants Out

Tottenham striker, Harry Kane has reportedly told the club that he wants to leave this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the reason is said to be the fact that Spurs aren’t competing for titles.

The 27-year-old England international has spent his entire professional career at Tottenham but has yet to lift a trophy. The closest he has come is losing a Champions League final against Liverpool in 2018–19 and two League Cup finals in the last six years, including last month’s loss to Manchester City.

Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all reportedly been in contact with Kane’s representatives with Sky Sports reporting that Kane prefers to remain in England and have his future sorted out before this summer’s European Championship.

Kane was recently named as the Premier League Player of the Year at the 2021 London Football Awards, but expressed his desire to win ‘team trophies’ rather than individual accolades.

“When I look back at the end of my career, these are all the things I’ll go over and take in a little bit more, but the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies,” he said.

“As much as this is great, I want to be winning the biggest team prizes. We’re not quite doing that. It’s bittersweet, but it is what it is. I’m proud to win [Premier League Player of the Year], it’s been a good season on the pitch.”

Last year, Kane made clear his desire to win trophies, telling Sky Sports’ Jamie Redknapp that he would leave Spurs if he felt that wouldn’t be possible.

“I love Spurs; I’ll always love Spurs,” Kane told Sky Sports. “But it’s one of those things; I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I’m not someone to just stay there for the sake of it.”