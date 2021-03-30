Handover Power To Osinbajo, Dino Melaye, Shehu Sani On Buhari’s London Medical Trip

Former Senators, Dino Melaye and Shehu Sani have reacted to the medical trip taken to London by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Melaye who wrote on Twitter advised the President to transfer power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo before he leaves the country in line with the constitution,

He said, “The president should transfer power to the Vice President through a letter to the National Assembly before leaving the country in-line with constitutional provision. SDM”

Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani urged the president to have a good rest.

In a tweet, Shehu wrote: “I wish the President a safe trip to the UK and I pray for his safe return home. For your complete rest, off your data, entertain no visitors and avoid the diasporites.”