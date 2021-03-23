Haaland Speaks On Being Compared With Messi, Ronaldo

Borrussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland has opened up on the media comparison of him and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Haaland spoke while on International duty with Norway said both players are still far ahead and that they are the best of all time.

He said he’s currently focused on how to keep improving on himself every day.

“The media are the ones who write about it [and compare me with Messi and Ronaldo], I don’t focus on those things,” Haaland told reporters during his pre-match press conference on Monday.

“I want to improve every day. Ronaldo and Messi, I don’t need to talk about them, they are the best of all time.

“They are still very far away.”