Haaland Is Unstoppable – Guardiola Hails

Pep Guardiola has hailed Erling Haaland after his side Manchester City defeated Borussia Dortmund to reach the Champions League semi-final.

Guardiola describe Haaland as a talented player who was almost unstoppable.

According to him, the only way to stop such players is by preventing them from playing.

“I would say this player [Haaland] is almost unstoppable, and the best way to defend against these talented players is to not let them have the ball,” Guardiola said at his post-match news conference.

“They want the ball, they need the ball, so don’t [let them] have it. For that, we need to play good and try to let him live away from our box. It happened in both games.

“He is a player not [just] because he is fast, the quality of his first control, how he links with his mates, strong in the air and good finishing.

“He’s a top-class player, top class, and will be stronger in the future.”