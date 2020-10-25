Gunshots Heard As Hoodlums Loot Yakubu Dogara’s House

The house of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, located near Jos University Teaching Hospital, has been looted by hoodlums.

The curfew which was imposed in the state didn’t stop the hoodlums who were in search of COVID-19 palliatives.

Eyewitnesses reported that the hoodlums stormed Dogara’s house at 9 am.

Policemen and other security operatives enforcing the curfew shot to disperse the rampaging youths without success.

“They broke into the house of the former Speaker and attacked everyone, including Dogara’s brother, and (they) are currently moving anything they see. In the process, the invaders moved several items – tricycles, furniture, electronics, and other valuables – out of the house,” an eyewitness told The PUNCH.