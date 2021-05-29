Gunmen Kill Five Soldiers in Imo

Five soldiers have been shot dead by unknown gunmen along Wetheral Road Owerri in Imo State on Friday.

An eyewitness stated that the soldiers were caught unawares by the gunmen who killed them.

The incident happened just days before the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The eyewitness said, “Right now, five soldiers have been shot dead. Everyone is on the run. Wetheral Road, Nazi/Aba road, Government House Roundabout and all the link roads have been shut down.

“I personally saw the soldiers evacuating the corpses in a Hilux vehicle, there were five.

“The bandits have already taken off and shot sporadically in the air to scare people away.”

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana’s number was not reachable as at the time of filing this report.