Gunmen Kill DPO In Imo

Gunmen have killed a Chief Superintendent of Police, (CSP) Fatmann Dooiyor. Dooiyor, during an operation in Imo State on Monday.

The CSP is the Divisional Police Officer for Omuma, in Oru East Local Government area of Imo State

His death was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer of Imo, CSP Mike Abattam, saying six of the gunmen were killed by the police while 11 were arrested.

Abattam said, “The tactical teams of the command immediately swung into action, ambushed and launched a surprised attack on the convoy of the bandits which resulted to the neutralisation of six of the bandits while, 11 of them were arrested to the station.

“Unfortunately, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor paid the supreme price.

“The teams later recovered the three vehicles abandoned by the bandits to the station which includes, two Toyota Highlander SUV vehicles with registration numbers Abia MBL 517 AT and LAGOS , JJJ 984 EL respectively and a milk colour unregistered Lexus Jeep to the station.

“Presently, the command’s tactical teams and Special forces led by ACP Evans E.Shem are combing the bush for possible arrest of the bandits that fled into the bush,” the statement added.