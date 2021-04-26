Gunmen Abduct Benue Varsity Students

An unconfirmed number of students from the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi have been abducted at gunpoint “by unknown persons”, the institution confirmed on Monday.

“The University has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies,” a statement signed by the university’s Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit (IPPR), Mrs Rosemary Waku, said.

“The University has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incidence took place.”

The police has also confirmed the abduction.

“The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command has ordered a full-scale investigation into the case,” a statement from police spokesperson, Anene Sewuese, said.

The Benue abduction comes barely a week after about 20 students were abducted from Greenfield University in Kaduna.

Three of the Greenfield University students were found dead on Friday.

