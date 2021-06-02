Gundogan, Fernandes, De Bruyne Nominated For PFA Award

Four Manchester United players have been nominated for three different accolades ahead of the Professional Footballers’ Association Awards 2021.

Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood have made the six-man shortlists for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the PFA Young Player of the Year, respectively.

Meanwhile, Manchester United Women stars Lauren James and Ella Toone are both up for the PFA Young Player of the Year prize.

Fernandes is nominated for the senior men’s award after a stellar season in which he grabbed 28 goals and 18 assists, building on his stunning first half-season at the club in 2019/20.

In the running alongside him are Manchester City quartet Ruben Dias, Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan, plus Harry Kane of Tottenham.

In the young player category, Greenwood is up against Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham) and Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

In the equivalent contest for the women’s game, Lauren James and Ella Toone are shortlisted with Niamh Charles (Charles), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City) and Ebony Salmon (Bristol City).

The PFA Awards recognises the outstanding performers from every division and is voted for by the players.