Gumi Will Set Nigeria On Fire – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said that Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, would set Nigeria on fire.

He said this in reaction to the cleric’s comment on the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and bandits in Nigeria.

Gumi had told Arise TV: “IPOB is attacking the police, the army, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other government institutions; killing our men in service.

”And the herdsmen are kidnapping children not to kill them but to get money; so how can you compare somebody who is killing our gallant men directly to somebody who is kidnapping children to make money and not to kill them. Look, we need some fairness in what we are doing.”

Condemning the Islamic cleric’s comment, the former presidential aide hinted at Gumi’s arrest for making such a remark.

In a tweet, Omokri wrote: “What is wrong with this man? Herdsmen don’t just abduct schoolchildren. Even if that is true (it is not), what is ‘only’ about that? Herdsmen have killed thousands of citizens in every Nigerian state. Gumi may set Nigeria on fire. How can he say this and walk free?”