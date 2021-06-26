Headline

Gumi Opens Up On Benefitting From Ransom Gotten By Bandits

Damola Areo4 hours ago
Islamic cleric, Ahmad Sheikh Gumi, has said he doesn’t benefit anything from the ransom gotten by bandits.

According to him, being a medical doctor, he can’t benefit from money where lives were lost.

He said this amid allegations that he’s the mouthpiece for and sponsor of bandits in Nigeria.

Gumi said: “As an Islamic cleric who doesn’t drink alcohol, doesn’t gamble, and preventing people from getting dirty money from corruption, prostitution, it would be unbecoming of me to take money from the proceed of this crime. Whoever thinks about that is not being fair.

“Secondly, as a medical doctor who is a healer, how can I contemplate benefitting from dirty money where people lost their lives? It doesn’t sound right.

“After sacrificing myself for the nation and serving in the Army, I don’t think anybody should doubt my allegiance to the state, government, security, and the nation.”

