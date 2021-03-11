Gumi Has Promised To Help FG On Insecurity – NSA

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno has said Islamic cleric Sheikh Gumi has offered to help the government fight insecurity.

Gumi has been holding talks with bandits and urging government to grant them amnesty so they will lay down their weapons.

Monguno who fielded questions from journalists on Thursday, said government is waiting on Gumi’s help.

“Sheik Gumi is doing what he’s doing because he believes in what he’s doing. He’s a Nigerian and under the constitution he can talk to anybody. He can deal with anybody,” he said.

“I met with him when I went with the service chiefs to Kaduna, and we spoke generally during the meeting and he resolved to help government. We are waiting for him. That’s all I can say.”

The NSA said the government is not averse to holding talks with bandits, but that it cannot negotiate with people who are unreliable.

“While government is not averse to talking with these entities, it also has to fully apply its weight. You can’t negotiate with people who are unreliable and who will continue to hurt society,” he said.

“We will apply the full weight of the government to deal with these criminals.

“These are not people looking for anything that is genuine or legitimate, they’re just out to take calculated measures to inflict pain and violence on innocent people. We must deal with them the way they need to be dealt with. We will fully assert the government’s will.”