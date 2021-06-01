Gulak’s Murder An Apparent Political Assassination – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said that the murder of Ahmed Gulak is apparently a political assassination.

Gulak was murdered by gunmen in Owerri, Imo State were he was on a national assignment.

Speaking at a media broadcast on Monday, Uzodinma said security agencies will do everything to unravel those behind the killing.

He, however, urged everyone to maintain restraint while operatives do their job concerning the issue.

He said, “Alhaji Ahmed Gulak was in Imo State for a national assignment. He came to Owerri with the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendment. Being a humble man, he chose to travel incognito according to his friend who was with him. Someone must have trailed him from the hotel to the airport. That is exactly why his gruesome murder appears to be a clear case of political assassination.

“According to reports by the police, he was shot in cold blood and the assailants did not remove a pin from him. It is most benumbing that people chose to waste such an innocent blood in such a dastardly and cowardly manner.

“Let me make it very clear that everything will be done by security agencies to find those who murdered Gulak and their sponsors. They will not by the grace of God escape their deserved punishment. This is not in our character as Ibos, not in our tradition nor in our culture. We must condemn this callous act