Gulak’s Killers Won’t Escape Wrath Of The Law – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that those involved in the gruesome murder of Ahmad Gulak will not escape the wrath of the law.

According to him, all resources at its disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements were brought to justice.

He said this in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja.

Expressing outrage and disgust over what he described as “the heinous murder of the Adamawa politician, Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imo State by yet to be identified gunmen,” the President said: “I’m repulsed by such premeditated and gruesome murder of Gulak by evil people who are determined to undermine the peace, unity and territorial integrity of our country.

“Let me warn, however, that nobody or group of people who engages in such despicable acts should expect to go free. We will deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements are brought to justice.”