Guardiola Warns Chelsea Ahead Of Champions League Final

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has issued a warning ahead of his side’s clash with Chelsea in the Champions League final.

This was after Chelsea beat City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, a game seen as the final before the Champions League final.

Guardiola, however, feels the final will be different from the Premier League game which ended 2-1.

He said: “We will see about the impact on our confidence, but we have 20 days until the final.

“It’s a different competition so we are going to analyse this game and play the game.

“It is a dream come true for us. Chelsea have been there many times, but this is the first time we will be there.

“We are going to try to approach it in the best possible way.

“I can only say congratulations to Chelsea for the victory.

“Now we go to Newcastle to try to win the Premier League. If not then we go to Brighton. If not, we play Everton.

“After that we will prepare for the Champions League.”