Guardiola Speaks After Leading Man City To Champions League Final

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has said his side will have to take their destiny in their hand if they are to win the Champions League trophy.

Guardiola said this after leading his men to their first ever Champions League final by beating Paris St Germain home and away in the semi-final.

The City boss said, “United won [the Champions League] because of John Terry’s slip and in the last minute against Bayern Munich. Real won a title against Atletico in the 93rd minute,” Guardiola told BT Sport.

“It’s a competition that is so difficult and something in the stars is involved in that.”

Guardiola added: “We beat a team that knocked out Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“What the players have done this season is incredible in the toughest year for everyone. Being so close to winning the Premier League and in the final of the Champions League is so good.”