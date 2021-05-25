Guardiola Named Manager Of The Year

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has been named the Manager of the Year by League Managers Association.

Guardiola took the award ahead of Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers, David Moyes of West Ham, Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa, Chelsea Women’s Emma Hayes and Daniel Farke of Norwich.

This was for his success in winning the English Premier League 2020/2021 title.

“I am delighted to win the LMA manager of the year award for the second time.

“It is, for me, such a special trophy to win because it is voted for by my fellow managers.

An award like this is only possible though if a manager is surrounded by top professionals,” Guardiola, who previously won it in 2017/2018, said.