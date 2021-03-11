Guardiola Lashes Out At VAR After City 5-2 Win Against Southampton

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has slammed the Video Assistant Referee after his sides 5-2 win against Southampton on Wednesday.

Guardiola was furious after City were denied a penalty when Phil Fodden was brought down in the box.

A penalty would have taken the game away from 1-1 at the moment.

“The VAR, oh my God. The penalty is incredible. The action, I don’t understand.

“Maybe they [the league] will explain one day. Hopefully they can explain what is going on.

“The referees are professionals. They have to do their jobs. I don’t see how Arsenal, the handball, against Burnley, is disallowed. Fulham in the Tottenham game. Explain it. Incredible.

“Tonight, the referee Jon [Moss] cannot see the foul, that can happen, but the VAR? You have to ask the right people why,” Guardiola said.