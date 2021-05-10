Guardiola Has Told Me His Tactics For Champions League Final – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has revealed that his Manchester City counterpart, Pep Guardiola, has told him the tactics he will use in the Champions League final.

Both managers will clash in the final after having twice met in recent times, first in the FA Cup semi-final and Premier League, with Chelsea winning 1-0 and 2-1 respectively.

Tuchel will now be hoping that the same outcome occurs when they clash on May 29, which, of course, will be the biggest of the victories.

“He [Guardiola] told me the tactics of the Champions League final, I now know everything!” According to Football London

“We had a long relationship from Munich, he was at Dortmund and Mainz.

“Yes, he is a good guy.”