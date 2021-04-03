Guardiola Hails Iheanacho, Ndidi

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has hailed Nigeria internationals, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Leicester City over the weekend.

Guardiola’s City will make a trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday where they face Iheanacho and Ndidi in the league clash.

Iheanacho spent three years at Manchester City before signing for the Foxes in the summer of 2017.

The Nigerian star scored 5 goals in three league matches before the international break and his former boss, Guardiola has been impressed by the brilliant performances.

“Incredible. The quality was there, he was a young player here and I believe in that moment with Gabriel and Sergio we didn’t have much space,” Guardiola told his press conference on Friday.

“He is a fantastic person, we had a good relationship together so I’m delighted that it’s going well lately.

“He’s playing for the injured Maddison and of course he links really well with the midfield and he’s good in behind.

“He’s fast and in the final third he has the right tempo, he’s so clear in front of the goal”.

Speaking on Ndidi, the Spaniard added, “He is,” when asked if Ndidi is one of the best midfielders in the EPL.

“You see all the players. Justin now is injured now unfortunately, for him especially I am so sorry, but all of them have an amount of quality.

“Ndidi is doing really well. Tielemans is a top, top class player.”