Guardiola Clears Air On Leaving Manchester City For Barcelona

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has said that he’s not planning on leaving the club for Barcelona.

The Spaniard is heavily linked with a return to Barcelona which he managed between 2008 and 2012.

During his spell at the Camp Nou, Guardiola won 14 trophies which include two Champions League trophies.

His rumoured return got boosted with the resignation of the club’s president, Josep Bartomeu.

However, Guardiola who has won two English Premier League titles with City has come out to say that he’s happy at the club.

“I’m incredibly happy here.

“I’m delighted to be happy here and hopefully I can do a good job here this season to stay longer,” Guardiola said.