Guardiola Charges Man City To Improve After 2-1 Win Against Dortmund

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has charged his side to improve following their 2-1 win against Dortmund in the Champions League quarter final first leg at home.

Kevin De Bryune opened the scoring which was equalised by Dortmund’s Marco Reus.

It took a late winner by Phil Fodden for City to win the first leg.

“I want to congratulate the players,” Guardiola told the club website after the game.

“How they stuck together. The quality of the opponent, not because we were not able to do it, how much we fought and stuck together to the end.”

Guardiola added, “Now we fly there at 2-1- always they score, but we will adjust a few things we could not do today.

“In a calm way, the best way possible, the game we played and see what we can do better.

“We will go there to win the game. I ask the players to win the game. We did it, and now we go to Dortmund not to defend.

“We will adjust our pressing, adjust our build-up and play 90 minutes to try and reach the semi-final.”