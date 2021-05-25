Grenade Of A Security Personnel Exploded Not A Suicide Bomber – Ebonyi Govt

Ebonyi State Government has reacted to the alleged bomb explosion in Afikpo and Abakaliki on Tuesday.

In a statement made available to IGBERE TV by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Governor David Nweze Umahi said the news is in sharp contrast to the reality as the incident was a grenade of a security personnel carrying out his duties at the said location that accidentally exploded.

He noted that A similar incident equally occurred in front of the Ebonyi State Old Government House as some mobile police officers were servicing their APC machine.

He further revealed that The first incident took the life of a passerby while the second caused injuries on the affected person, who has been taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The statement reads,

“My attention has been drawn to a news making the round in some section of the media that there was an explosion of a suicide bomb in Afikpo, Ebonyi State this afternoon.”

“The above news is in sharp contrast to the reality as the incident was a grenade of a security personnel carrying out his duties at the said location that accidentally exploded. A similar incident equally occurred in front of the Ebonyi State Old Government House as some mobile police officers were servicing their APC machine. The first incident took the life of a passerby while the second caused injuries on the affected person, who has been taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.”

“The general public is, therefore, charged to disregard the fake news as it is the handiwork of enemies of the state who are bent on causing panic where none exists.”

“Furthermore, Ebonyians and residents of Ebonyi State are reminded that generating and spreading of fake news aimed at causing panic in the state is actionable.”