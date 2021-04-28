Greenfield University: Bandits Trying To Blackmail Us – Kaduna

Following the abduction of Greenfield University students, the Government of Kaduna State has said that bandits are trying to blackmail the state.

Five of the abducted students have been killed by the bandits who kidnapped them from their school a few days ago.

Muyiwa Adekeye, the media aide to the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, issued a statement reiterating the state’s policy against negotiations and payment of ransom to bandits.

The statement read in part, “Amidst the violence unleashed by criminal elements on the people of Kaduna State, some commentators have responded by blaming KDSG for asserting that the duty of the state is to uphold the law and not to reward hoodlums for violating the lives, property, and liberties of citizens.

“We mourn the dead students, and we offer our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“The ruthless and heartless resort of the kidnappers to murdering these young persons is part of their effort to further their blackmail and compel us to abandon our ‘no-ransom, no negotiation policy. Are people bothering with the consequences of state surrender to hoodlums, or is the continued politicization of security challenges not going to make all of us ultimately victims of the insurgents?”