Grazing Routes: Buhari Not Well Advised – Clark

Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has said President Muhammadu Buhari was not well advised before he expressed the move to recover grazing routes using an old gazette.

Buhari had in an interview with Arise TV said he has directed his Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, to recover old grazing routes using a law from 1963.

Clark who responded to the president said the Land Use Act of the 1999 Constitution has erased whatever law provided grazing routes.

He said, “Perhaps Mr President is not aware, or he has not been advised by the A-G that the Land Use Act, which vested ownership of land on the state governor is entrenched in the constitution of the country.

“Therefore, any gazette or law passed by any state or National Assembly is and will be null and void because the 1999 Constitution supersedes all such laws or gazette notices.

“The president has no power or authority to impose open grazing on state governments. Such illegal action, which is a breach of the 1999 constitution, will not be accepted and will be legally resisted at all costs.

“Therefore, any law banning open grazing by state governments is not only legal and binding but is unchallengeable and binding on any person or group of persons, including the President of Nigeria.

“There is no federal system where the federating units are not controlled by the governors, who are the chief security officers of his federating units.

“What we are practising today, is not a federation, rather, what we are practising is a unitary form of government that makes our president the most powerful president of any federal system. And that is why the people want a new constitution.

“Finally, may I, once again, appeal to President Buhari to call for a national dialogue over insecurity and general violence, with Nigerians of various ethnic nationalities.

“The various calls by groups for secession and break-up of the country is not healthy. He needs to have a peaceful government until he leaves office in 2023.”