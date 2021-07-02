Grant Yoruba Nation, Biafra Agitators Referendum, Aisha Yesufu Tells FG

Activist Aisha Yesufu has advised the Federal Government to grant a referendum to those clamouring for Yoruba Nation and Biafra.

She said this will enable the government to know if the clamour is from the majority or the wish of a few tyrants.

Yesufu said this amid the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and a clampdown on the house of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho by the Department of State Services.

“What will it cost Buhari to champion this referendum? Get the people working on it to quell the agitations. Get to hear from everyone and know if it is the wish of the people or just tyranny of the vocal minority. Plus there is no way it can be fully achieved in the 2 years remaining.

“When you are leading people you have to be pragmatic. It is give and take! Always let the people feel they have the upper hand. Stoop low to them.

“They are yearning for referendum and separation, put it in motion and you take the fire off them. Opposition ignites the fire,” she tweeted.