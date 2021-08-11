Grant Biafra Referendum, Simon Ekpa Urges US, EU, Others

Simon Ekpa, a disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has called on world leaders to ensure that Biafra gets a referendum.

In a series of tweets, Ekpa urged US President Joe Biden to use the same influence he applied during the South African apartheid to enable Biafra get referendum.

He wrote: “Referendum for Biafra nation is now overdue @JoeBiden you did it during SouthAfrica apartheid, if Biafra is not looked into within the next 6months, it will very catastrophic @UN @EU_Commission@Europarl_EN @eu_eeas @10DowningStreet @IsraeliPM.

“The @UN must not wait for another 30 years before they can conduct a referendum for Biafra. Your lackadaisical in handling South Sudan gave birth to the situation there today. Biafra war started in 1967 till date and you are waiting until we start throwing bombs everywhere again?”

Biafra is a defunct republic which went to war with Nigerian in 1966.

Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB is currently working to have it revived.