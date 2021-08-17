Govt Should Monitor 3% For Host Communities In PIB – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the 3% in the Petroleum Industrial Bill will create a crisis if paid directly to host communities.

According to him, there should be government intervention to monitor how the fund is spent.

He stated this during an interview with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

In his words “I was thinking that government should have a hand in monitoring the spending of such funds. That’s my own thinking. Not just to allow it. I do agree you don’t need to pay to government but paying to the host community and leaving them alone will cause a lot of crisis.

“There should have been someone to checkmate the communities in order not to have crisis.

“I can assure you that sending that money to the communities for them to spend for development purposes I have no problems but how do you checkmate the use of that fund?

“I can tell you knowing the IOCs very well, what they will do is to sponsor crisis for them not to send such funds to them,” he said.