Governors, Ministers, Shun Burial Of Late COAS Attahiru, Attend Wedding

Amidst national grief on the day the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru, is being buried, some Northern governors and ministers rather than join Nigerians to mourn, attended the wedding ceremony of Abubakar Malami’s son.

Mr Attahiru died on Friday in a plane crash with 10 other military personnel onboard the flight. The departed were buried today at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari who appointed Mr Attahiru to the position earlier this year failed to show up personally, though it was later confirmed that he sent the Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi, to represent him.

Mr Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) is also the Minister of Justice. His son, Abirul-Rahman, wedded today at Alfurqan Juma’at mosque in the Kano metropolis.

The wedding was attended by Umar Ganduje of Kano; Bello Metawalle of Zamfara; Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto; Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi and Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe.

Aside the five state governors from the North, Ministers and federal lawmakers also graced the occasion, according to Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim, media aide to Kano State governor.

Below are some photos from the event as shared by Mr Ibrahim on his Facebook page.

A former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, registered his displeasure at the development.

“If it is true that at the time Nigeria is going through a national tragedy of loosing our revered hero, General Attahiru, but some Northern Governors are busy celebrating a wedding ceremony of a Attorney General/Justice Minister’s son, in Nigeria, then this is a double tragedy,” Mr Garba wept on Twitter.