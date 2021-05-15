News

Governors Are Limited In What They Can Do On Insecurity – Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong. Image credit: Channels Tv

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has said governors are limited in what they can do to the issue of insecurity.

According to him, they lack full authority over the security apparatus in their states.

He said this when he appeared on Good Morning Nigeria programme on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

“We have also cried and said the constitution provides that we (the governors) are chief security officers in our state,” he said.

“But there are limits to what we can do, the command that we do. If I am the general officer commanding, I should be the general officer commanding. Not the general officer that will command, and the person you command will say I need to get command from somewhere. All these are very important.

Lalong said it is time for the federal government to address security issues and to implement all the security reports that have been drafted and submitted.

“We can’t be talking unless we address these issues. Let us be addressing these issues, not only talk-shop, because by the time we continue to talk without coming back to implement, we will still be talking of the same issue,” he added.

