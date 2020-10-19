Governor Umahi Rumoured To Be On His Way To APC

Rumours that Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, are becoming louder by the day.

Despite the governor’s aide denying the rumours, many have continued to believe that the governor has either crossed to the APC or is on the verge of doing so.

The member representing the Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah, stated that the governor has already joined the APC.

He had said, “Yes, Governor Umahi’s defection to our great party, the APC, is a step in the right direction. We cannot afford to remain in opposition. We must join the ruling party to continue to reap the dividends of democracy.

“I am calling on other governors in the South-East to toe the line of Governor Umahi and join the APC. We have to be at the centre; we have to join mainstream politics for the overall development of our zone and the country in general.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has done well. Everybody should join the APC to encourage him.”

The rumour is also believed by a member of the APC and spokesman of Alaigbo Development Foundation, Chief Abia Onyike.

Onyike stated, “Governor Umahi’s defection is very true. With the influence of people like Senator Obinna Ogba and the other National Assembly members, he appears uncomfortable in the PDP as the party can no longer give him the edge he enjoyed ab initio. That was fallout of the state congress boycotted by the Abuja group, which petitioned the national leadership of the party. So, he had no option but to look elsewhere.

“The PDP is no longer ready to allow him to produce the National Vice Chairman of the party in the yet to be organised zonal congress. He wants to be in the APC to pursue his presidential ambition.”