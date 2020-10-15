Governor Seyi Makinde’s Mother Dies At 81

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has lost his mother who died on Thursday at the age of 81.

This was confirmed in a statement made available to newsmen by Barrister Muyiwa Makinde.

The statement reads: “With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, we announce the passing to the great beyond of our mother, Mrs. Abigail Makinde, who departed this world in the early hours of today, Thursday, October 15, 2020.

“Though Mama gave no indication of any sickness, she slept peacefully in the Lord at the age of 81, in the early hours of the day at her Ibadan home, 7B, Oyeleke Street, Ikolaba, Ibadan.

“While we appreciate the Almighty for sparing her life thus far, we must confess that we will sorely miss her counsel, motherly role and impact on the lives of her children and grandchildren.

“We will equally miss her impactful role as a stabilizing force in the family, her community and especially Oyo State, which is currently being governed by her son and our brother, Engineer Seyi Makinde. We sincerely appreciate the prayers and condolences of our numerous well-wishers. May Mama’s soul rest peacefully with her maker”.