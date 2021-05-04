Governor Sanwo-Olu Receives Ikorodu Bois (Photos)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has received members of the Ikorodu Bois who are famous for their short skit video on social media.

The boys recently got recognised by Netflix, Nickelodeon and have also gotten shout outs from top stars around the world.

Sharing pictures from their meeting, Sanwo-Olu tweeted, “Today, I welcomed generational filmmaking talent @IkoroduB, whose creativity has put them and Ikorodu on the global map of international platforms like Netflix, earned them a nomination at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and put their faces on billboards in Times Square, NY.

“As a State, we are proud of them and I thank them for visiting me today.

“We are committed to developing creative talent in Lagos as we continue to serve as the premier destination for musical, art and creative talent generation in Africa.”

The Ikorodu Bois also responded to the governor’s tweet, saying, “Mr Governor! Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to meet with us and Thank you for the words of encouragement sir!”