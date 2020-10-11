Governor Abdulrahman Appeals To EndSARS Protesters In Kwara

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has reacted to the EndSARS protest which took place in the state yesterday.

The governor said that his administration will continue to engage the police to ensure that allegations against them are addressed.

Acknowledging receipt of a petition from the Coalition of Concerned Kwarans, the governor said that “public safety, fairness and justice to all are the essence of good governance and the role of good policing is absolutely critical to the mix.”

He urged, “the youths to continue to be law-abiding in all that they do with the assurance that the state government would always uphold justice and fairness.”

Abdulrazaq appreciated the protesters for ”their peaceful conduct and sense of duty to their fatherland.

“Their peaceful conduct aligns with the spirit of harmony that our state is known for,” he added.

He went on to assure the protesters that “their petition, with their demands, would be communicated to the Federal Government and proper follow up made to address all the issues raised.”