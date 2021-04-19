Gov, Senator, Emir Secured My Release From EFCC Custody – Okorocha

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said his release from EFCC custody was facilitated by an unnamed governor from the South-South region, an emir and a former senator from the North.

Okorocha said this in a statement on Sunday by his spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo.

The senator urged his successor, Governor Hope Uzodinma to stop fighting him.

Onwuemeodo disclosed that the statement credited to Uzodimma’s Senior Special Assistant on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, that Okorocha was freed from the EFCC facility on health grounds was false.

The statement read in part, “About 45 minutes after the officers of the EFCC had allowed Senator Rochas Okorocha to go home, after spending 48 hours with them, the governor of Imo State, Chief Hope Uzodimma, through his SSA on Print Media, Modestus Nwankpa, issued a press release giving reasons why the commission allowed Okorocha to go.

“The press release, to most people, was shocking and questionable, because EFCC has a spokesman and could not have authorised Governor Uzodimma to give reasons why it allowed one of its guests in the person of Okorocha to go home after he had spent 48 hours in their office.

“Governor Uzodimma in the press release also contradicted himself when he stated, “Based on these, he was released on self-recognition pending when JUSUN calls off their strike and court resumes. By that time, his arraignment can then take place. So, in effect, his release today was circumstantial.”