Gov Sanwo-Olu Visits Scene Of Violence In Fagba

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has visited Fagba where violence was witnessed last week.

The violence erupted as an aftermath of the EndSARS protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

Speaking at the scene, Sanwo-Olu said that his administration won’t tolerate violence.

The governor promised compensation for those whose shops were burnt and looted during the violence.

He said, “We are coming to clear this whole place, and we will make sure that you do not disturb or harass the peace-loving people that we have in this neighborhood. We have Hausa community, Igbo community and Yoruba community, and they are living well.

“You need to look for what to do. We will not allow you to come and tarnish the image and the peace in Fagba and in Lagos. We will come and see what we can do to help the youth. Once we do that, we’d have given you an opportunity to remain law-abiding and peaceful. If not, we will be hard.

“Please let peace reign. Let us live like brothers and sisters in Lagos. We will do the compensation as soon as we get the breakdown of the enumeration. We might not be able to give you all the full benefits, but we will ensure that we do not leave you alone.

“Please let’s be sincere about it. If you don’t have more than two shops in this place, don’t say you have eight. If you don’t have more than two rooms, don’t say you have nine rooms. That is the only way government can assist well, and we can help,” the governor added.