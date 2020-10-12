Gov Okowa Commends IGP For Disbanding SARS

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, for disbanding the pecial Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
In a statement he signed, Okowa said that the disbandment of SARS was a decisive and prompt way by the IGP in responding to the legitimate concerns of Nigerians.
He described the disbandment of the squad as a “welcome development” and that “the Nigerian youths can take pride in the fact that they have won a major victory for the right to free movement and association without let or hindrance.
“While commending the Police for not suppressing these protests, the disbandment of SARS is a visible demonstration of how government agencies should respond to the grievances of our people and their agitations for justice and good governance in a democracy.
“Finally, let me say that the IGP should not stop at disbanding SARS. That is but one step in the multiple steps required in carrying out a comprehensive reform of the Nigeria Police Force.
“Such reform should cover matters relating to recruitment, training and welfare of the rank and file.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.