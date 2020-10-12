Gov Okowa Commends IGP For Disbanding SARS

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, for disbanding the pecial Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In a statement he signed, Okowa said that the disbandment of SARS was a decisive and prompt way by the IGP in responding to the legitimate concerns of Nigerians.

He described the disbandment of the squad as a “welcome development” and that “the Nigerian youths can take pride in the fact that they have won a major victory for the right to free movement and association without let or hindrance.

“While commending the Police for not suppressing these protests, the disbandment of SARS is a visible demonstration of how government agencies should respond to the grievances of our people and their agitations for justice and good governance in a democracy.

“Finally, let me say that the IGP should not stop at disbanding SARS. That is but one step in the multiple steps required in carrying out a comprehensive reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Such reform should cover matters relating to recruitment, training and welfare of the rank and file.”