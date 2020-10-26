Gov Ayade Orders House-To-House Search For Looted Items

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State has ordered security operative in the state to carry out house-to-house search for items looted from government and private assets.

The items were looted by hoodlums who broke into over 35 government and private assets over the weekend.

Reacting to the incidents, Governor Ayade in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, gave the security agents a marching order to begin house to house search for the stolen items.

“Following the deployment of more soldiers to Calabar to help quell violence, Cross River Governor, Sir Ben Ayade has asked security agencies in the State to take legitimate actions to halt the arson and carnage witnessed in some parts of Calabar.

The governor also wants the security agents to carry out a house to house search for looted property and arrest everyone involved in the looting of both public and private property in the state” the statement in part read.