Google Celebrates Late Musician Oliver de Coque

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Google has celebrated late Nigerian Highlife musician, Oliver de Coque.

The tech giant did this with a doodle on its platform showing a cartoon image of the singer.

Sharing on Twitter, Google said, “Today’s doodle, illustrated by Lagos-based guest artist @OhabTBJ, pays tribute to Nigerian musician Oliver de Coque on his 74th birthday. Crowned the “Highlife King of Africa,” he is widely revered as one of the continent’s most prolific recording artists of all time.”

