Goodluck Jonathan Was Abandoned After 2015 Election – Abati

Reuben Abati, a former Special Adviser on Media to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has said that his former principal was abandoned as soon as he lost the 2015 presidential election.

Jonathan lost the election to President Muhammadu Buhari whp contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Abati who spoke on a programme on TVC said that most of Jonathan’s alies jumped ship as soon as it was announced that he lost.

“The first thing I noticed after that phone call that the president had conceded, is that people stopped coming to the villa to see the former president. The villa became a ghost town. The traffic to that villa just disappeared,” he said.

“We were seeing pictures of people already going to the other side, to the president-elect, including members of the Jonathan government.

“They had changed camp, and the speed with which it was done was amazing.

“Around the villa, some of the people started taking the excuse that they wanted to go to their village, or London for a checkup.

“These were people who would ordinarily not move an inch, who wanted to be in the presence of the president all the time. That taught me a lesson that you’re only as relevant as the position you occupy.”