Goodluck Jonathan Tasks Leaders On Partnership That Leads To Peace

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has called on political leaders to create workable partnerships that would advance the cause of justice, global peace and prosperity around the world.

Dr Jonathan who is the Chairman of the African chapter of the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP) made the call on Thursday during an online International Leadership Conference organised by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF). He noted that the Covid-19 crisis has shown the world that no nation is an island, hence the need for partnerships among nations and organizations.

He said, “At a times like this, I encourage us to reflect on the International Summit Council for Peace philosophy of – Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity and Universally Shared Values. I believe the world will be a better placed when we commit ourselves to these values.

“In line with the theme of this summit, I urge us to endeavor to create workable partnerships that will advance the cause of peace and justice in our various spheres of influence.

He also charged world leaders to build partnerships that would translate to national, regional and global harmony.

“Let us seek to unite nations and build partnerships that serve to advance global peace and prosperity.

Reflecting on the theme of the conference: ‘Towards Peaceful Reunification of the Korean Peninsula: Creating the Foundation for a Unified World,,’ Dr Jonathan stated:

“This conference is a clarion call for the leaders of Korea and other world leaders to make more commitments in the efforts towards a peaceful reunification of the Korean Peninsula.

“I urge our leaders and interest groups in the Korea Peninsula to have a shift in their positions, as part of the steps towards reunification, and the creation of “Neutral Peace Zone.”

He said further: “This will serve as a safe zone for the management of internally displaced persons and a city of refuge to many peace-loving people.

“This will promote future engagements, encourage more economic interactions and industrial partnerships between the people. It would help in building and restoring peace to the troubled regions.

“The formation of a Multi-national Think Tank, focusing on Korean unification is a commendable step in the right direction as it holds the potential to help reduce the tensions, and resolve the challenges in the region.

“These strategies are by no means comprehensive. So, I urge the leaders of Korea to be open to continuous partnerships with both local and international organizations in order to achieve lasting peace in the peninsula and the world.”

On the issue of COVID-19, its impact on global peace, security and development, Jonathan noted that:

“The events of this time signal a turning point and transformative moment in our world. So, we must be prepared to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead as we prepare for the post -COVID world era.

“The pursuit of the common good of our people over and above personal interests is one major step to eliminating conflicts in our societies.

“This is the path we must follow in order to attain sustainable peace, economic growth and social development anywhere in the world.”