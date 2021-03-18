Goodluck Jonathan Mourns President Magufuli Of Tanzania

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has mourned the President of Tanzania, John Magufuki whose death was announced yesterday.

In a statement on social media, Jonathan described Magufuki as someone who loved his country and a true partner in democracy.

He sent his condolence to the family of the deceased and the people of Tanzania over the loss of their President.

He said, “A bright star has been plucked from the African continent. President John Magufuli of Tanzania was a man I knew quite well, due to my frequent visits to Tanzania for the advancement of democracy in Africa.

“I found in him a true partner in democracy and a patriot who loved his country and did his best to steer the ship of state away from the brink and to the bank of the river of peace, progress and prosperity.

“My condolences to his family, especially First Lady Janeth Magufuli, and their children, as well as the government and people of

“Tanzania. My thoughts go out also to his party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi.

“May God grant his soul repose, and may He comfort the grieving nation.”